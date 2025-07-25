Farewell! Orlando Pirates terminate contract with Zakhele Lepasa
The striker leaves the club by mutual consent.
A new chapter begins in the player's career.
Details: Today, Orlando Pirates made it official on their social media page: 28-year-old striker Zakhele Lepasa is leaving the team.
Lepasa, a product of the Pirates' youth system, spent several years on loan at clubs such as Stellenbosch, TS Galaxy, and SuperSport United. In 2019, he finally earned his place as a permanent member of the Pirates.
During his time at Orlando Pirates, he featured in 64 matches, scoring 15 goals and providing 2 assists.
Lepasa's next destination remains unknown, but Orlando Pirates have expressed their deep gratitude for his significant contribution to the team's success.
