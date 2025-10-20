Fantastic! A modest village club wins the Swedish Championship for the first time and will now play in the Champions League

This is a real fairy tale!

Football keeps delivering surprises.

Details: Today, the 27th round of the Swedish championship saw the unheralded Mjällby travel away and defeat Göteborg 2-0, clinching the gold medals for the first time in the club’s entire history.

The club was founded in 1939 in the small locality of Hällevik, which has only 1,500 residents. While in the past the team triumphed solely in lower-tier competitions, today they've pulled off the seemingly impossible—winning the country’s top division.

Mjällby’s closest pursuer was Hammarby, who currently have 55 points with three rounds left, but that won’t be enough to catch Mjällby, who already boast 66 points.

The annual budget of Sweden’s newly crowned champions is just €2 million—one of the smallest in the league. Yet their achievement is further proof that you don’t need big money to play great football.

MJÄLLBY AIF ÄR SVENSKA MÄSTARE! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qbcLIrZiUt — Sports on HBO Max 🇸🇪 (@sportshbomaxse) October 20, 2025

