A new chapter! Official: Graham Potter appointed as new Sweden head coach

Potter to attempt revival of the Swedish national team.

A fresh challenge for the English tactician.

Details: Today, the Swedish Football Association officially announced that 50-year-old English manager Graham Potter has taken over as the new head coach of the Swedish national team.

Contract details remain undisclosed at this stage, but this won’t be Potter’s first Swedish adventure: he previously managed Östersund from 2011 to 2018.

Potter’s most recent stint was with West Ham United in England, where he worked from January to September 2025.

His coaching career has also seen spells at Swansea, Brighton, and Chelsea.

The Swedish national team recently parted ways with former head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson after a string of poor results in the World Cup qualifiers. Sweden currently sits at the bottom of Group B with just one point from four matches.

Graham Potter är herrlandslagets nya förbundskapten 🇸🇪



https://t.co/Xevu92RlZG

