Graham Potter could take charge of the Swedish national team

The English specialist is ready to return to coaching

Former head coach of West Ham, Chelsea, and Brighton, Graham Potter, is open to the prospect of leading the Swedish national football team.

Details: According to Sky Sports, the English manager is considering a return to coaching, specifically at the national team level.

The Swedish Football Federation is searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Jon Dahl Tomasson. The decision to dismiss the Dane came following a 0-1 defeat to Kosovo, which officially ended Sweden's hopes of qualifying directly for the 2026 World Cup.

Reminder: Not long ago, Graham Potter was dismissed from West Ham due to unsatisfactory results.