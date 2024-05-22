Famous TV presenter returns to TV after suffering horrific facial injuries. She will work on Euro 24

Renowned TV presenter Laura Woods is set to return to television after a horrific accident that left her with serious facial injuries.

According to talkSPORT, Woods will be reporting on the ITV panel from the 2024 European Championships matches.

The girl was involved in a horrific accident while on holiday with her boyfriend, forcing her to give up her duties to host TNT Sport's coverage of Tyson Fury's fight against Oleksandr Usik on May 18.

But the glamour girl won't be out of work for long. ITV has named her as one of its presenters alongside a stellar line-up of panellists including Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou.

As well as Woods, Mark Pugach will host with a panel of experts including Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Anja Aluko, Postecoglou, Sheffield Wansday manager Danny Rohl and refereeing analyst Christina Unkel.

The former talkSPORT star has previously worked frequently with ITV during international competitions. She covered the Women's World Cup in 2023 as well as the Men's World Cup in Qatar in 2022.