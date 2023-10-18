Famous football coach refused to join clubs from Saudi Arabia

Well-known specialist Marcelino Toral is in no hurry to accept offers from new clubs.

According to the specialist, clubs from Saudi Arabia recently approached him with options.

At the same time, Toral did not specify which club contacted him.

“Last week I had an offer from Saudi Arabia, at the moment I am not considering such offers.

However, you never know what will happen in a few months. The proposal itself was not very serious,” Relevo quotes Marcelino as saying.

The coach also remembered why he left Marseille. According to him, one of the most important factors in leaving the French team was the unprecedented pressure from the ultras.

Earlier, French media wrote that the club's fans were unhappy that the team was eliminated from the Champions League in the third qualifying round of the tournament. In addition, Marseille fans criticized the level of play of Marcelino’s players, which they demonstrated in the first rounds of the French Championship.