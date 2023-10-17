The fans have resolved everything. Marcelino elucidated why he left Olympique de Marseille

Former head coach of Marseille, Marcelino Garcia Toral, expounded on the brevity of his tenure at the French club.

"The President of Marseille told me, 'You won't be able to work under these conditions.' The ultras of the club entered his office for a scheduled dialogue, and their leader resorted to threats. He demanded that, if I were not dismissed, they would leave the club and insisted that the president guarantee my termination," Marcelino is quoted as saying by Relevo.

Marcelino, during his brief stint as the head coach of Marseille, oversaw a mere seven matches. Under his leadership, Olympique won just two matches. Marcelino's tenure reached its nadir with the team's elimination in the third qualifying round of the Champions League against Panathinaikos. Marseille succumbed to the Greeks in a penalty shootout.

Following his dismissal from Marseille, Marcelino declined an offer to assume the role of head coach at Sevilla.