The former coach of Marseille and Athletic Bilbao has declined to take charge of Sevilla

Football news Today, 10:24
The former mentor of Marseille, Marcelino, has declined the opportunity to take the reins at Sevilla and has also rebuffed an offer from Saudi Arabia, as reported by Cope.

The head coach disclosed that there were discussions with Sevilla, a splendid football institution. However, the requisite conditions for this venture were not met. According to Marcelino, he was slated to oversee a solitary season, even though he firmly believes that only enduring projects stand a chance of success. Furthermore, he was presented with an offer from Saudi Arabia, which he too turned down.

"I aspire to work abroad, as the years slip by. I had a substantial project in hand, but I was unaware of the club's circumstances. If a financially solvent and enticing project emerges, I shall entertain it," Marcelino expounded.

Moreover, the Spanish tactician revealed that Rubiales had never extended to him the opportunity to lead the Spanish national team. His agent was in communication; this was before the World Cup. However, Marcelino personally never engaged in discourse with Rubiales or anyone from the Federation.

Recall that Marcelino parted ways with Marseille following an encounter with the club's leadership and the ultas, who vehemently criticized the managerial work. The Spanish specialist previously plied his trade at Valencia, with whom he secured the Copa del Rey, and he also coached Athletic Bilbao.

