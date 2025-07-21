Family time. Vinicius shares a new personal photo with his younger brother

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is spending his vacation relaxing with friends and family. The footballer took to Instagram to share a photo with his younger brother.

In the picture, Vinicius and his brother Bernardo are both wearing matching white t-shirts emblazoned with the phrase "Dance, Vini." Bernardo's shirt also features the number 7, the number his older brother wears on the pitch.

It's worth noting that Vinicius is currently on holiday, taking a well-deserved break after a long and intense season. It was a disappointing campaign for Real Madrid, as the Spanish giants failed to secure any trophies.

Individually, Vinicius also struggled to replicate his best form, especially compared to last season when he was one of the world's top players and a leading contender for the Ballon d'Or—a prize that eventually, and surprisingly, went to Rodri from Manchester City.

Given the difficult season, doubts are now surfacing over whether the Brazilian will extend his contract with Real Madrid.