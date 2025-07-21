Great company: Vinicius shares personal photos with Camavinga and rapper Travis Scott

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is making the most of his off-season break. The forward delighted his fans by posting a fresh batch of personal holiday photos on his Instagram.

The Brazilian shared snapshots featuring himself relaxing alongside teammate Eduardo Camavinga and renowned American rapper Travis Scott. By the looks of it, the trio not only enjoyed a dinner together but also hit the pitch for a friendly game of football.

It's worth noting that Vinicius's future at the Madrid club remains uncertain. Reports indicate that negotiations regarding a new contract have been postponed until 2026. Meanwhile, Saudi clubs are showing keen interest in the Brazilian, reportedly ready to offer him a staggering financial package.

For the record, Vinicius played 58 matches for Real Madrid last season, netting 22 goals and providing 19 assists.