Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert

Lionel Messi decided to spend his free time with his family by attending a concert of the popular band. The football superstar shared snapshots with his wife and children from the event on his Instagram page.

Messi posted several photos in front of a packed Coldplay stadium alongside his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their sons.

It’s worth noting that the concert took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida—the very arena where Messi stars for Inter Miami during home matches.

Messi found himself with some time off after being suspended for one MLS match. The Argentine received the ban after declining to participate in the MLS All-Star exhibition game against the Liga MX All-Stars.

As a result, Leo missed his club’s match against Cincinnati, which was played yesterday and ended in a 0-0 draw. In the MLS standings, Inter Miami sits in 8th place, trailing the leader by 8 points but still holding three games in hand.