Lionel Messi attends Coldplay concert with his wife

Lionel Messi missed Inter Miami's latest match against Cincinnati due to suspension, but he certainly found a way to make the most of his free time.

Details: The Argentine superstar was spotted at a Coldplay concert with his wife. The crowd’s reaction was overwhelming—fans started chanting, “Messi! Messi!”

Messi and his wife were shown at the Coldplay concert in Miami 😆



