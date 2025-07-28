Lionel Messi attends Coldplay concert with his wife
Unexpected star guests at the concert.
Miguel Solomons
Getty Images
Lionel Messi missed Inter Miami's latest match against Cincinnati due to suspension, but he certainly found a way to make the most of his free time.
Details: The Argentine superstar was spotted at a Coldplay concert with his wife. The crowd’s reaction was overwhelming—fans started chanting, “Messi! Messi!”
Earlier, we reported that Inter Miami’s CEO stated Lionel Messi was extremely disappointed, which could significantly impact how the Argentine is perceived in the league.
Recall: Lionel Messi and Stanley 1913, a brand known for reusable food and drink containers, have announced the launch of a new Messi x Stanley 1913 collection as part of their collaboration.
