Fair goal or not? Nigerian player handles the ball in scoring against South Africa

In the eighth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, South Africa hosted Nigeria, and the match was marred by a controversial incident.

Details: Late in the first half, Nigeria managed to equalize through defender Calvin Bassey. However, screenshots show that after heading the ball, it ricocheted off his own arm before finding the back of the net. Despite this clear handball, the referees allowed the goal to stand.

If Nigeria eventually qualifies for the 2026 world cup, this goal by Calvin Bassey will go down in history as the "hand of god"#SoarSuperEagles #RSANGA pic.twitter.com/7i29QWuE9G — Gedet_Web3 (@Gedet_27) September 9, 2025

Bassey heads the ball on his arm before scoring 🧐@ToyotaSA pic.twitter.com/NIfAFnJI8B — iDiski Times (@iDiskiTimes) September 9, 2025

