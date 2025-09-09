RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Fair goal or not? Nigerian player handles the ball in scoring against South Africa

Fair goal or not? Nigerian player handles the ball in scoring against South Africa

Controversial incident.
Football news Today, 13:10
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Fair goal or not? Nigerian player handles the ball in scoring against South Africa Photo: https://x.com/iDiskiTimes

In the eighth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, South Africa hosted Nigeria, and the match was marred by a controversial incident.

Details: Late in the first half, Nigeria managed to equalize through defender Calvin Bassey. However, screenshots show that after heading the ball, it ricocheted off his own arm before finding the back of the net. Despite this clear handball, the referees allowed the goal to stand.

Reminder: The Dailysports team has prepared all the key information on where and when to watch the game.

Related teams and leagues
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
Nigeria Nigeria Schedule Nigeria News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
Related Team News
South Africa’s head coach dissatisfied with pitch conditions in Nigeria Football news Today, 10:04 South Africa’s head coach unhappy with pitch conditions ahead of Nigeria clash
Hugo Broos at Bafana training Football news Today, 07:35 "Of course we have a chance to beat Nigeria,but I've been in football long enough.." - Hugo Broos shares his expectations ahead of the upcoming match
One step away from qualification. What does South Africa need to reach the World Cup? Football news Today, 06:34 One step away from qualification. What does South Africa need to reach the World Cup?
Victor Osimhen Football news Today, 06:10 "Euro is worth more than naira." Gyan claims Osimhen's injury in Nigeria squad is a sham
Ronwen Williams as part of the Bafana Bafana national team Football news Today, 05:18 "We are not afraid of Nigeria" - Ronwen Williams shares Bafana Bafana's mindset ahead of crucial clash
Lesotho vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 9, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 05:27 South Africa vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 9, 2025
Related Tournament News
CAF World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Fixtures and Results of Matchday Seven Football news Today, 11:02 CAF World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Fixtures and Results of Matchday 8
Fans urged to watch DR Congo vs Senegal match from home. What’s the reason? Football news Today, 10:36 Fans urged to watch DR Congo vs Senegal match from home. What’s the reason?
Burkina Faso vs Egypt: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 9, 2025 Football news Today, 09:42 Burkina Faso vs Egypt: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 9, 2025
Mohamed Salah kicks the ball in a match for the Egyptian national team Lifestyle Today, 06:21 Salah posts photo of Egypt squad watching a movie together
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores