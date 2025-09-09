Fair goal or not? Nigerian player handles the ball in scoring against South Africa
Controversial incident.
Football news Today, 13:10Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Photo: https://x.com/iDiskiTimes
In the eighth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, South Africa hosted Nigeria, and the match was marred by a controversial incident.
Details: Late in the first half, Nigeria managed to equalize through defender Calvin Bassey. However, screenshots show that after heading the ball, it ricocheted off his own arm before finding the back of the net. Despite this clear handball, the referees allowed the goal to stand.
Reminder: The Dailysports team has prepared all the key information on where and when to watch the game.