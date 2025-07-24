RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Facundo Zabala Joins Independiente After Completing Medical

Facundo Zabala Joins Independiente After Completing Medical

Football news Today, 17:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Facundo Zabala Joins Independiente After Completing Medical Facundo Zabala Joins Independiente After Completing Medical

Facundo Zabala is officially set to join Independiente after passing his medical exams. The 26-year-old left-back, who recently featured in the Club World Cup with Al-Ain of the UAE, will sign his contract shortly, becoming the sixth reinforcement for manager Julio Vaccari this transfer window.

Independiente paid $2.25 million for 70% of his transfer rights, which belonged to Paraguayan side Olimpia, though Zabala had been playing on loan with Al-Ain. With the departures of Álvaro Angulo to Pumas and Adrián Spörle to Belgrano, the left side of the defense had become a clear weakness. Vaccari had stressed the urgency of signing a full-back, and the club responded—first with Milton Valenzuela, and now with Zabala.

Born in Rosario and a product of Rosario Central, Zabala has played for Alajuelense (Costa Rica), APOEL (Cyprus), Venezia (Italy), Olimpia, and Al-Ain. His most consistent form came in Paraguay, where he made 105 appearances and scored four goals. Before flying to Buenos Aires, he told local media: “Leaving Olimpia wasn’t easy, but it was the right step for my growth as a player and person.”

With Zabala in, Independiente seems to have addressed a major squad need. The club could now be done in the market, pending a final call on Emiliano Rigoni’s possible return. So far, the team has brought in Walter Mazzantti, Leonardo Godoy, Ignacio Pussetto, Lucas Lavagnino, Valenzuela, and Zabala.

Related teams and leagues
Independiente Independiente Schedule Independiente News Independiente Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus 25 july 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Facundo Zabala Joins Independiente After Completing Medical Football news Today, 16:36 Comeback! Juan Manuel Sanabria on the verge of joining Ajax Football news Today, 16:30 Who Is Brandon Brocksom, Chivas’ English-Rooted Rising Star? Football news Today, 16:08 Lamine Yamal named the world's best player by renowned publication! Football news Today, 16:05 Riquelme’s Message to Boca Squad: “The Only Way Out of This Is by Winning” Football news Today, 15:30 Big hope! Official: João Mário joins Juventus Motorsport News Today, 14:58 Wow! Sebastian Vettel on the verge of a Red Bull return Football news Today, 14:34 Incredible! Kobamelo Kodisang moves to Portuguese league club AVS SAD Football news Today, 14:07 With love for the fans, with cunning for the management! ter Stegen addresses Barcelona supporters Football news Today, 13:37 Serious squad! Bafana Bafana roster for CHAN 2025 announced
Sport Predictions
Football 25 july 2025 Yokohama vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Norwich vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Freiburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Fiorentina vs Carrarese: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores