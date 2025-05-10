Fabregas confirms Como's interest in Barcelona defender Garcia

Recent reports have linked Como with Barcelona centre-back Eric Garcia. Hansi Flick indirectly confirmed the news, though he didn't specify that it was the Italian club involved. However, Como's head coach Cesc Fabregas has now spoken out.

Details: The Spanish coach confirmed that they are interested in Garcia and will continue to be, praising the defender's qualities. Still, Fabregas admitted that most likely, Garcia will remain at Barcelona.

Quote: “I confirm our interest in Eric. We wanted him and we still want him. I like him a lot. He is versatile, a leader, and important for the team, but he will stay at Barcelona,” Fabregas stated.

Reminder: It was Barcelona's head coach himself who insisted on Garcia staying, as Flick is counting on the centre-back for the upcoming season.