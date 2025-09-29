Explained: Nkota’s move from Orlando Pirates to Saudi Arabia
Mohau Nkota's move from Orlando Pirates caught the South African football public unawares.
Sections of the media somewhat felt that the 20-year-old was too young to move to the Saudi Pro League, owing to the league's image as a space for players past their prime.
Nkota's agent, Karaba Mathang-Tshabuse, Saudi Arabia hosts a fast-growing league, it enjoys a massive worldwide viewership, and that could pave the way for Nkota's ultimate dream of moving to Europe.
“I was more hesitant with this deal, I was the one in the team who was saying let's think about this, are we making the right decision? ” Nkota's agent Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse said on Smash Sports YouTube Channel.
"Because I have the experience of Cassius [failed move to FC Toronto in the MLS], I sat down with Mohau that Hugo Broos may cut you, I want you to be alive to all the risks you're taking.
"And I don't know if it's him being 20, him being as resolute as I am and he's like 'I've considered it and I want to go there'" Mathang-Tshabuse added.
Coming up next for Nkota's side is a clash with Al-Hilal on 18 October. On the international front, Nkota is working towards making Bafana Bafana's squad for Afcon 2025 in Morocco in December.