Explained: Nkota’s move from Orlando Pirates to Saudi Arabia

Why Mohau Nkota left Orlando Pirates for Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia

Mohau Nkota's move from Orlando Pirates caught the South African football public unawares.

Sections of the media somewhat felt that the 20-year-old was too young to move to the Saudi Pro League, owing to the league's image as a space for players past their prime.

Nkota's agent, Karaba Mathang-Tshabuse, Saudi Arabia hosts a fast-growing league, it enjoys a massive worldwide viewership, and that could pave the way for Nkota's ultimate dream of moving to Europe.

“I was more hesitant with this deal, I was the one in the team who was saying let's think about this, are we making the right decision? ” Nkota's agent Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse said on Smash Sports YouTube Channel.

Also read: Monnapule Saleng's agent breaks the silence on the player's troubles at the club

"Because I have the experience of Cassius [failed move to FC Toronto in the MLS], I sat down with Mohau that Hugo Broos may cut you, I want you to be alive to all the risks you're taking.

"And I don't know if it's him being 20, him being as resolute as I am and he's like 'I've considered it and I want to go there'" Mathang-Tshabuse added.

Coming up next for Nkota's side is a clash with Al-Hilal on 18 October. On the international front, Nkota is working towards making Bafana Bafana's squad for Afcon 2025 in Morocco in December.