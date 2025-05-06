RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lifestyle Expanding his empire. Messi announces launch of Más+ drink sales in the UK and Ireland

Expanding his empire. Messi announces launch of Más+ drink sales in the UK and Ireland

Today, 04:19
Photo: https://www.instagram.com/masbymessi / Author unknown

Lionel Messi, in partnership with White Claw’s parent company, launched a new hydration drink called Más+ last year. Over time, the distribution of this beverage has expanded, and today the Argentine superstar took to Instagram to announce that it will now be available in new markets: the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Messi shared a short video where he juggles a ball while holding a bottle of Más+. He captioned the video: “I have some great news to share! 😉 @masbymessi keeps growing and is now available in Ireland and the UK! Time to level up your hydration.”

It’s worth noting that Messi’s sports drink is designed for optimal hydration. It contains minimal sugar, is packed with electrolytes and vitamins, and has no artificial sweeteners or caffeine.

According to the manufacturer, this drink combines health benefits with great taste. It comes in four distinct flavors: Orange d’Or (a nod to the Ballon d’Or), Miami Punch, Berry Copa Crush, and Liga Lemon Lime.

