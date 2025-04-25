RU RU ES ES FR FR
EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer

EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer

Football news Today, 12:00
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Legendary Newcastle player Warren Barton gave an exclusive interview to Dailysports. In it, the former defender shared his opinion on who might leave the "Magpies" during the summer transfer window.

According to Barton, one of the first exits could be Callum Wilson. This season, the striker, who has been with Newcastle for nearly five years, has played only 13 matches in the Premier League. Recently, head coach Eddie Howe has been using him exclusively in the last 15–25 minutes of the game.

The club may also be preparing a transfer for Matt Targett - the 29-year-old defender has barely seen any game time this season.

“I can see Callum Wilson leaving,” Barton shared his thoughts with Dailysports. “I know his contract is up at the end of this year, so that would be an opening.

I know that people have come in at left-back, like Matt Targett. And it might be time for him to move on.."

Barton compares the potential departures with his own career period. At one point, Sir Bobby Robson focused on younger players, which meant Warren had to make way in the squad.

"We've done it with other players in the past like Matt Ritchie, where he'd been great, but he wasn't going to play.

Bobby [Robson] did it to me. I was 33. We had Aaron Hughes, and it was the right time to move on. I didn't think it at the time, but it was the right time to go, and it is probably the right time for certain players to go.

You've seen Miguel Almiron leave. He's gone back to the United States."

Central midfielder Sean Longstaff is a Newcastle United academy graduate. Since his debut for the club, he has played over 200 matches. But since the start of the calendar year, the 27-year-old has started only twice. Barton believes Longstaff could continue his career at Everton.

"Sean Longstaff is struggling to get in there," Barton notes. "He's a young player, and a good player, but he's finding it challenging. I know in his heart of hearts, he wouldn't want to leave, but maybe for his career, it could be time.

An Everton with David Moyes would be a great fit. He is that type of player that Moyes would really like, but at the end of the day Eddie Howe will make that decision with the players.

Any of them that do leave, will go with a pat on the back because they've done a lot of good things," Barton is convinced.

Let's recall that Newcastle currently sits fifth in the Premier League table. This season, fifth place in the Premier League grants a spot in the UEFA Champions League. However, their lead over the nearest competitor is only two points.

In the upcoming round, the "Magpies" will face Ipswich on April 26. Before the season ends, the team will also play Premier League matches against Brighton, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Everton.

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle English Premier League
Latest News
Sport Predictions
