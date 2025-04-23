RU RU ES ES FR FR
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history

EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history

Today, 03:08
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history

The iconic Newcastle defender Warren Barton gave an exclusive interview to Dailysports journalist. The legendary footballer, with over 350 matches in the English Premier League, compared Joelinton to Gary Speed and believes that his transformation is primarily the merit of the "Magpies" head coach Eddie Howe.

What's in the interview

  • Joelinton showed character and proved he wants to be part of Newcastle
  • Fans will adore Joelinton for life while he's at the club
  • What Joelinton and Gary Speed have in common

In the summer of 2019, Newcastle bought the Brazilian midfielder from Hoffenheim for 40 million pounds. Initially, he was used more in attack. But with the arrival of Eddie Howe, the coach changed his position on the field, making Joelinton a central midfielder with a significant defensive workload.

Barton believes this is one of the most significant transformations in the history of the English Premier League.

"I watched a lot of Joelinton when he was in the Bundesliga, and he always played in that sort of position where Eddie [Howe] has put him," Barton noted in an exclusive interview with Dailysports. "When he came to the club, he was never a striker - he never played that position.

Maybe it was a case of must-need, and they decided to throw him up front.

But it's great for him. The fans love him, which is great.

I can relate to him because I had a time in my career when it was difficult, and the fans expected more. He wasn't playing well, and nor was I, so what he's shown is some real character, and belief that he wanted to be at that football club, and they are going to love him for that.," Barton reflects.

The former "Magpies" defender believes that in five years at the club, Joelinton has already become one of Newcastle fans' favourite players.

"They are going to love him for the rest of their lives, and for however long he's around because he does everything you want.

I can't ask any more from him. When you look at him as a player, he gives everything he's got. At the end of the day, that is all you can ask of a player, and the fans adore him for that because he's given everything; he doesn't try to do things he can't do.

The transformation has been great. It's down to him and Eddie. The source of his success is Eddie. Howe has given him confidence, belief, and Bruno [Guimaraes] is a big plus as well.

That helps him having his mate next to him, and they get on really well on and off the field, so that's helped him. But it has all been through his persistence, and he's been great," the expert said.

In Barton's opinion, Joelinton will go down in the club's history as one of its most valuable players.

"He's not going to go down as one of the greatest midfield players like [Steven] Gerrard, [Paul] Scholes, but he will go down as one of the most effective players for the team because he allows the other two [Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali] to do what they want to do."

Warren Barton compared Joelinton to Gary Speed. The former Newcastle player acknowledges that this is the highest praise one can receive in this case.

"He's not a destroyer in the sense of [Claude] Makelele, where he used to break things up. "He just impacts the game with his physical presence and works hard for his team, so I might have to come back to you on that.

He's not in that bracket of [Frank] Lampard and Scholes, but he does so many good things for the team and helps everybody out and works his socks off.

Gary Speed scored more goals and was a bit more creative, but Gary knew how to impact a game with his physical attributes of putting a tackle in, getting in the box, making a sliding tackle and putting himself about.

He got people involved, and that inspired me. That is the biggest compliment I can give Joelinton. Anyone who gets in a conversation with Gary Speed is a hell of a player because Gary was a top player.

But he just reminds me of how he can impact a game with his physical attributes and his desire to be successful for the team because Gary was like that.

He gave everything, but Gary might have had a bit more in his armoury to find a pass, but they remind me of each other," Barton believes.

Remember that Newcastle United is currently fighting for a return to the UEFA Champions League. The "Magpies" are in fourth place in the Premier League table after 33 rounds and have won six out of their last seven matches, including the English League Cup final.

In the next round — April 26 — Newcastle will face Ipswich Town at home.

