Exclusive signing! Official: Jospin Nshimirimana joins Cape Town City

Cape Town's midfield gets a boost.

Despite his young age, the footballer has already played in Europe.

Details: Today, Cape Town City officially announced the signing of 23-year-old Burundian defensive midfielder Jospin Nshimirimana on the club's official page.

At this time, the details of the deal remain undisclosed, but it’s worth noting this is quite a solid reinforcement for the club.

At just 23, Nshimirimana has already played in Turkey for clubs such as Malatyaspor and Şanlıurfaspor, and earlier this year he joined Burundi’s AS Kigali as a free agent.

