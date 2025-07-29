Exclusive! Leo Messi to play match against Necaxa with chest-mounted camera

A great move to boost the popularity of matches.

Details: MLS has officially announced that during the upcoming Leagues Cup clash between Inter Miami and Necaxa on August 3, legendary Argentine Lionel Messi will take the field wearing a chest-mounted camera, with a live broadcast streaming on TikTok.

The broadcast will be presented in a vertical format, optimized for mobile devices, and will feature custom graphics.

This initiative was already launched last season under the name Player Spotlight: Messi. Back then, a similar livestream drew around 6.4 million viewers to the league's TikTok page.

MLS executive vice president of media, Seth Bacon, stated that the main goal of such broadcasts is to promote soccer and attract new audiences:



"We want to put content where the fans are. Everything is available on Apple, but we're looking for additional ways to engage viewers," Bacon told Sportico.

Reminder: "It could impact the league's perception." An Inter Miami representative commented on Messi's suspension