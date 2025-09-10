RU RU ES ES FR FR
Excellent result. Marcus Rashford reacts to England's emphatic win over Serbia

Very pleased with the performance
Football news Today, 05:04
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Marcus Rashford takes a penalty against Serbia Photo: https://www.instagram.com/marcusrashford / Author unknown

England international Marcus Rashford added another appearance to his national team tally, and he didn’t hold back in sharing his emotions after the match on his Instagram page.

Rashford posted photos from the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Serbia, captioning them: “5/5 ✅ Great way to close the International break 🙌🏾⚽️ Always an honour to represent England 🏴❤️.”

It’s worth noting that the Three Lions made light work of Serbia, cruising to a 5-0 away victory. Marcus Rashford came off the bench midway through the second half and managed to get on the scoresheet.

He was given the chance to take a penalty in stoppage time and coolly sealed the final score. That goal marked Rashford’s 18th for the national side.

England are sitting comfortably atop their qualifying group, seven points clear of their nearest rivals. The team has claimed victory in all five matches so far and are now on the verge of booking their place at the 2026 World Cup finals.

