Marcus Rashford comments on England's match against Andorra

Pleased with the team's performance
Football news Today, 07:21
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Marcus Rashford comments on England's match against Andorra Photo: https://www.instagram.com/marcusrashford / Author unknown

England star Marcus Rashford featured once again for the national team in their World Cup qualifying clash against Andorra. The forward shared his thoughts on the game via his Instagram page.

Rashford posted photos from the match, captioning them: “3 important points at Villa Park bringing us closer to our goal! 💪🏾 Great team performance, now it’s all eyes on Tuesday’s big game 🏴.”

It’s worth noting that England had no trouble dispatching Andorra on September 6, securing a 2-0 victory. Marcus Rashford spent 68 minutes on the pitch before making way for Anthony Gordon.

Next up, England will travel to face Serbia on September 9 for their fifth match of the current qualifying campaign. In their previous four fixtures, the Three Lions have claimed four wins and are firmly atop their group.

By the way, Marcus Rashford has made 63 appearances for England across all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 6 assists.

