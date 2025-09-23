Ex-Arsenal player Billy Vigar in induced coma after severe head injury

Terrifying incident

Billy Vigar, a former Arsenal academy footballer, sustained a serious traumatic brain injury during the Isthmian Premier League clash between Chichester City and Wingate & Finchley.

Details: According to the club, the player was rushed to hospital and placed in intensive care, where he is currently in an induced coma.

“Billy has suffered a serious head injury and is currently receiving the best possible treatment. It is too early to make any predictions, but even with a positive outcome, the road to recovery will be long,” Chichester City said in a statement.

The injury occurred within the first 15 minutes of the match and was reportedly the result of a collision with a hard surface near the touchline, rather than contact with an opponent. Paramedics provided immediate first aid at the scene before the player was airlifted to a London clinic. The game was immediately abandoned.

Vigar began his career at Arsenal's academy at the age of 14, later featuring for the Gunners’ U21 side as well as on loan at Derby County and Eastbourne. In 2024, he left the club for good after failing to secure a place in the first team.