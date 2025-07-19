"Everything went smoothly." Tomiyasu lifts the lid on Arsenal exit

After four seasons at Arsenal, defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has left the Emirates. As the Japanese player himself emphasizes, this wasn’t just a random turn of events.

Details: Tomiyasu explained that his decision came in the aftermath of last season’s setback, when injury and recovery limited him to just five minutes of play. Even now, he is still undergoing treatment, so free agent status will give him the freedom to focus on his recovery.

