Everything must be by the book! Mamelodi Sundowns respond to Ribeiro's legal threats with lawsuits

The relationship between Ribeiro and Sundowns is deteriorating by the day.

Details: After Lucas Ribeiro announced his intention to take his case to FIFA and the courts due to a strained relationship with the Sundowns management and his strong desire to leave the club soon, Mamelodi Sundowns wasted no time in issuing a public letter clarifying their position:

"MAMELODI SUNDOWNS' SUCCESS IS BASED ON ITS DEEP COMMITMENT TO THE DEVELOPMENT, GROWTH AND FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY OF THE CLUB'S PLAYERS. The success and achievements of Mamelodi Sundowns over the past two decades have been rooted in a deep commitment to the development, growth, and financial sustainability of the club's players. Sundowns has made significant investments in its youth academies, nurturing and training both boys and girls to represent the club, South Africa, and other national teams in competitions across Africa and around the world. Mamelodi Sundowns has also spent heavily over the years to recruit, train, and secure the services of some of the best footballers from South Africa, Africa, and South America. It has always been Sundowns' policy and commitment to engage and negotiate with clubs in Africa and worldwide interested in acquiring the club's players. The goal in these talks has always been to advance the interests of both the player and the club, striving for fairness and justice and meeting the interests of all parties involved. After the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Mamelodi Sundowns received inquiries from several prominent clubs expressing interest in certain Sundowns players. The club is committed to continuing these discussions and negotiations, in line with its policy and deep commitment to the interests of both the players and the club, as well as fulfilling the goals and interests of everyone involved. The players, technical team, management, board, and chairman Tihopie Motsepe are all driven and inspired to compete and succeed in every competition, both domestically and across the African continent." the club statement reads.

MEDIA RELEASE: MAMELODI SUNDOWNS’ SUCCESS IS BASED ON ITS DEEP COMMITMENT TO THE DEVELOPMENT, GROWTH AND FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY OF THE CLUB’S PLAYERS.



Full release on our website 📲 https://t.co/vbx9DDzVVm#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/aCrjOQdYih — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 21, 2025

🚨 𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗡𝗦 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗢𝗡 𝗥𝗜𝗕𝗘𝗜𝗥𝗢



"Mamelodi Sundowns is committed to continue with discussions and negotiations around their players." pic.twitter.com/RszCbVAm54 — iDiski Times (@iDiskiTimes) August 21, 2025

The club maintains that no agreements regarding the player have been violated, emphasizing their strong commitment to legality and fairness. Sundowns say they are open to considering offers for Ribeiro, but only if the terms satisfy the club.

Last season, Ribeiro featured in 51 matches for Sundowns, netting 21 goals and providing 14 assists. His stellar performance at the Club World Cup, including a crucial goal, has drawn attention from major clubs. However, Sundowns are unwilling to let their star go for a bargain, which has become the root of the conflict.

Reminder: Lucas Ribeiro plans to appeal to the FIFA Football Tribunal. What’s the reason?