Everton changes ownership

According to Sky Sports, Iranian businessman Farhad Moshiri sold 94.1% of the club's shares.

The new owner and main shareholder of the Liverpool team will be the American company 777 Partners. Everton is far from the first football club for an American company. 777 Partners already own Italian Genoa, German Hertha, Standard and Brazilian club Vasco da Gama. There are also lesser-known teams on this list, as well as a small part of the shares of the Spanish Seville.

According to preliminary data, the purchase of Everton cost the Americans 600 million pounds. Josh Vonder, the founder and head of the company, commented on this deal:

«We are truly grateful for the opportunity to become part of the Everton family as owners of the club and consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to build on its proud heritage and values.»

The agreement is expected to close by the end of the year. The parties are now awaiting approval from regulatory authorities - the English Premier League, the Football Association and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Let us add that in the current Premier League, Everton will apparently again wage a desperate struggle for the right to remain in the elite. At the moment, the Toffees are in 18th place with one point in the asset.