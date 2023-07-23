RU RU
Everton announce signing of Dutch striker

Football news Today, 10:55
Photo: Everton website / Unknown

The press service of Everton from Liverpool has officially announced the signing of the striker from Villarreal and the Dutch national team, Arnaut Danjuma.

The English club has signed the player on loan until the summer of 2024. The forward will soon join his new team for pre-season training.

Arnaut Danjuma, 26 years old, has been playing for Villarreal since the summer of 2021, transferring from Bournemouth. The transfer fee was €23.5 million. He has played a total of 51 matches for "The Yellow Submarine" in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing four assists. In the second half of the previous season, Danjuma played for Tottenham Hotspur on loan, featuring in 12 matches and scoring two goals. He has previously played for PSV, NEC, and Club Brugge.

Danjuma has been representing the Netherlands national team since 2018. He has played six matches for the Dutch national team, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

It is worth noting that in the previous season, Everton finished in the 17th position in the English Premier League table, thus securing their place in the Premier League for the upcoming season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
