Europa League Semi Final drama: Bodø/Glimt fans set off fireworks outside Tottenham hotel

Football news Today, 13:04
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Tensions are rising ahead of tonight’s Europa League semifinal second leg between FK Bodø/Glimt and Tottenham Hotspur, as a group of fans reportedly set off fireworks outside the Spurs’ hotel in the early hours of the morning.

According to a post seen from Football Talk Media on X, the fireworks went off at exactly 2:37 a.m. local time, right outside the hotel where Tottenham’s players and staff were staying. A video shared on the platform captured loud bursts and flashes lighting up the sky, seemingly aimed at disrupting the visitors' rest before the all-important clash.

DailySports report that this incident comes ahead of the second leg of the semifinal (Leg 2 of 2), with Tottenham currently leading the tie 3–1 on aggregate after their win in the first leg in London. FK Bodø/Glimt will now need a big performance at home if they are to overturn the deficit and reach the final.

While some fans online found the stunt humorous and a passionate show of support for the home team, others condemned it as poor sportsmanship. It’s not the first time European fans have used such tactics to unnerve opposing teams. From loud hotel visits to all-night chants, these types of mind games have become part of the unofficial build-up to major football matches.

Tottenham, managed by Ange Postecoglou, have not issued a formal statement regarding the incident. However, it is believed the team maintained their normal schedule for the day, including their training session and team meeting, as they prepared to finish what they started in London.

Bodø/Glimt, known for their fearless approach to football, will be hoping their fans can create an intense atmosphere that rattles Spurs and gives their team the momentum they need. The Norwegian side became known for their European heroics after thrashing AS Roma 6–1 at this same stadium in 2021, and they are hoping for another magical night.
But Tottenham are not taking any chances. With a two-goal lead and a spot in the final within reach, they’ll aim to stay composed and get the job done on what is expected to be a chilly and intense night in the Arctic Circle.

