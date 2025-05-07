An unusual barter: Bodo/Glimt fans trade fish and reindeer meat for tickets to the Tottenham match

Norway will host a European semifinal for the first time in its history. The clash between Bodo/Glimt and Tottenham, despite the defeat in the first leg of the Europa League semifinal, has sparked massive excitement.

Details: Norwegian public broadcaster shared a quirky story— the head of a fish farm in Torsken offered an unusual deal: five kilograms of semi-dried fish worth $250 in exchange for a ticket.

Surprisingly, the offer found a taker. Eystein Aanæs stepped up, since his brother had a ticket but couldn't attend the match. Aanæs admitted he had no idea what to do with so much fish, but his mother would surely take care of it.

This story inspired Nils Erik Oskal, who managed to swap five kilograms of reindeer meat for a ticket. His bartering attempts were also successful!

Reminder: Bodo/Glimt is the first Norwegian club to reach the semifinals of a European tournament, but after the first leg in London last week, they lost to Spurs 3-1.