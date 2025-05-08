UEFA Europa League final 2024/25: Venue, date, and potential contenders

On Thursday, May 8, the second legs of the UEFA Europa League semi-finals will take place, and we’ll finally discover the names of the two finalists. Our editorial team has gathered the essential details about the tournament’s decisive showdown.

Venue and date

The 2025 UEFA Europa League final will be held in Spain at Athletic Bilbao’s home ground — San Mamés. The stadium, inaugurated in 2013, will be hosting its first major European final. Originally, San Mamés was set to stage matches for Euro 2020, but due to the pandemic and related restrictions, those games were relocated to other cities.

In 2021, UEFA awarded Bilbao the right to host the 2025 Europa League final. A similar situation occurred with Dublin, which hosted last season’s final.

The final clash will take place midweek — on Wednesday, May 21. The winner will earn the chance to face the UEFA Champions League victor in the UEFA Super Cup, and will also secure direct qualification for the group stage of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

Possible UEFA Europa League final pairings

Athletic Bilbao/Manchester United — Bodø/Glimt/Tottenham

