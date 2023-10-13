Euro 2024. Battle of the underdogs. Azerbaijan secures an away victory against Estonia

The match played on October 13th was the 7th round of the Euro 2024 qualification in Group F between the national teams of Estonia and Azerbaijan. The game ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of the visiting team.

The goals for Azerbaijan were scored by Tura Bayramov in the 9th minute and by Ramil Sheydaev in the 45th minute of the match.

Azerbaijan and Estonia currently occupy the 4th and 5th positions, respectively, in Group F. Azerbaijan has accumulated 4 points, while Estonia has 1 point. The group is led by Belgium and Austria with 13 points each, and Sweden holds the 3rd position with 6 points.

Euro 2024 Qualification



Group F, 7th Round



Estonia 0-2 Azerbaijan



Goals: Bayramov 9', Sheydaev 45+4'