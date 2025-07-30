Erling Haaland shares first training photos with Manchester City

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has begun preparations for the new season. The forward posted several photos from training on his Instagram page.

Haaland shared images from City's training ground, showing him hard at work during the session. He captioned the photos, "Back at the Etihad Campus… Time to work!! 🙏🏻🙌🏻"

It's worth noting that Manchester City returned to training a bit later than many other clubs due to their participation in this summer's Club World Cup. Although the team made an unexpected exit in the round of 16, the players were given extra days off to recover ahead of the new campaign.

As a reminder, during pre-season the Citizens will play only one friendly match, facing Italian side Palermo on August 9. After that, the official fixtures get underway—on August 16, the Premier League kicks off, with City set to face Wolverhampton in their opening match.