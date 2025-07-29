‘Day one’: Erling Haaland arrives at Manchester City training base

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has already returned to training as preparations ramp up for the fast-approaching new season. The Norwegian shared photos of his arrival at the club's training ground on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted several images of himself making his way into the Citizens’ training centre, captioning his post with “🗓️ Day 1️⃣” to mark the official start of his preseason preparations.

Manchester City’s official Instagram account also released a video capturing Haaland’s arrival, in which he declared he feels refreshed, well-rested, and that his summer break was perfect.

It’s worth noting that during their preseason camp, City are scheduled to play just one friendly—on August 9 against Italian side Palermo. The Citizens’ official season opener comes on August 16, when they face Wolverhampton in the opening round of the Premier League.