Eventful vacation: Erling Haaland shows how he spent his summer

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is making the most of his vacation after wrapping up the previous season. The Norwegian shared snapshots from his travels on his Instagram page.

Erling posted photos showcasing how, where, and with whom he spent his holidays. He captioned the post with a brief and concise phrase: “Summer 2025 ☀️”.

It’s worth noting that during his break, Haaland visited Rome with his girlfriend, Isabella Johansen. The couple attended a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, flaunting their stylish outfits.

Additionally, Manchester City will soon return from their break—on August 9, the team is set to play their only friendly during their training camp against Italian side Palermo.

The official season opener for the Citizens is scheduled for August 16, when they face Wolverhampton in the opening round of the Premier League. In the new campaign, Manchester City will be looking to bounce back after a completely trophyless year.