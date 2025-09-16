RU RU ES ES FR FR
Erling Haaland reacts to City’s emphatic win over Manchester United

Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Manchester United Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was absolutely delighted with the result of the Manchester derby held last weekend. The forward shared his emotions about the match on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted several photos from the game, captioning them with a concise and clever phrase: “Our CITY 🩵,” playing on the club’s name.

It’s worth noting that City dispatched their main rivals with great authority, securing a resounding 3-0 victory with a brace from Haaland. The Norwegian even had a golden opportunity to complete a hat-trick.

This derby triumph propelled the Citizens up to eighth place in the Premier League standings, while United now sit in 14th. The reigning champions Liverpool currently top the table, having won all four of their opening matches.

By the way, City’s new goalkeeper, Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma—who recently arrived from PSG—made his debut for the club in the match against Manchester United.

