Erling Haaland reacts to City’s emphatic win over Manchester United

We showed who runs the city

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was absolutely delighted with the result of the Manchester derby held last weekend. The forward shared his emotions about the match on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted several photos from the game, captioning them with a concise and clever phrase: “Our CITY 🩵,” playing on the club’s name.

It’s worth noting that City dispatched their main rivals with great authority, securing a resounding 3-0 victory with a brace from Haaland. The Norwegian even had a golden opportunity to complete a hat-trick.

This derby triumph propelled the Citizens up to eighth place in the Premier League standings, while United now sit in 14th. The reigning champions Liverpool currently top the table, having won all four of their opening matches.

By the way, City’s new goalkeeper, Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma—who recently arrived from PSG—made his debut for the club in the match against Manchester United.