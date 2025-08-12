Erling Haaland bids farewell to Jack Grealish as he leaves Manchester City

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has reacted to Jack Grealish's departure from the club. The Norwegian posted a farewell message to his former teammate on his Instagram page.

Haaland shared several photos with Grealish, both on and off the pitch, along with personal snaps of Jack and a shot featuring wax figures of both players. Erling captioned the post simply with a few fitting emojis: “@jackgrealish 🫶🏻🩵”.

It was reported yesterday that Grealish will leave the Manchester club and join Everton on a season-long loan deal with a purchase option.

During his time with the Citizens, Grealish made 157 appearances across all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 23 assists. He joined Manchester City from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021 for a record €117.5 million transfer fee.

While playing for Manchester City, Jack won the Premier League title three times, lifted the Champions League trophy, and claimed the UEFA Super Cup.