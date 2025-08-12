RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Erling Haaland bids farewell to Jack Grealish as he leaves Manchester City

Erling Haaland bids farewell to Jack Grealish as he leaves Manchester City

The Norwegian and the Englishman became close friends
Football news Today, 09:25
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Haaland and Grealish on holiday together Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has reacted to Jack Grealish's departure from the club. The Norwegian posted a farewell message to his former teammate on his Instagram page.

Haaland shared several photos with Grealish, both on and off the pitch, along with personal snaps of Jack and a shot featuring wax figures of both players. Erling captioned the post simply with a few fitting emojis: “@jackgrealish 🫶🏻🩵”.

It was reported yesterday that Grealish will leave the Manchester club and join Everton on a season-long loan deal with a purchase option.

During his time with the Citizens, Grealish made 157 appearances across all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 23 assists. He joined Manchester City from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021 for a record €117.5 million transfer fee.

While playing for Manchester City, Jack won the Premier League title three times, lifted the Champions League trophy, and claimed the UEFA Super Cup.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez relax with champagne Lifestyle Today, 06:22 An incredible sum. How much is the engagement ring Ronaldo gave Georgina worth?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores