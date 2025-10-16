Eric Cantona could return to Manchester United as ambassador

The legend will represent the club around the globe

Legendary Frenchman Eric Cantona has held talks with the Manchester United board regarding a potential appointment as club ambassador.

Details: According to Ben Jacobs, the former United star from the 1990s could once again become part of the team, this time off the pitch. The initiative aims to strengthen the bond between the club and its global fanbase, as well as boost the "Red Devils" brand image.

🚨 Eric Cantona has held direct talks about becoming an ambassador for Manchester United.



— @JacobsBen pic.twitter.com/rjMFqOtSXt — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 16, 2025

Cantona, who played for Manchester United from 1992 to 1997, won four Premier League titles with the club and became one of the most charismatic figures in Premier League history.

