ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Women's Champions League: Benfica vs Arsenal. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 16, 2025

Women's Champions League: Benfica vs Arsenal. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 16, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
SL Benfica vs Arsenal Women prediction David Ramos/Getty Images
SL Benfica SL Benfica
Women's Champions League (Round 2) 16 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Seixal, Benfica Campus
Arsenal Women Arsenal Women
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On October 16, in the second round of the Women's Champions League group stage, Benfica will face last season's Champions League winners, London giants Arsenal. Dive deeper into the teams and check out our match prediction below.

Read also: Roma vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips 15 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Last season's Champions League winners have had a tough start to 2025: after opening the league campaign with two wins, Arsenal went three games without victory—two draws against Manchester United (0-0) and Aston Villa (1-1), plus a defeat away to Manchester City. Twice, the Gunners came from behind, but conceded a third goal in the 88th minute and couldn't recover—final score 3-2. In round six, Arsenal got back on track, beating Brighton 1-0 at home. After six rounds, the team has 11 points and sits fifth in the table, five behind perennial champions Chelsea.

In the Champions League opener, Arsenal faced serial winners Lyon. Despite an early goal, Arsenal couldn’t withstand Lyon’s growing pressure, conceding twice between the 18th and 23rd minutes. The first half ended with intense action but no further goals. After the break, Lyon dominated possession and peppered the Arsenal goal with shots, but couldn’t extend their lead. The match ended with a 2-1 victory for the visitors.

Benfica, after four rounds in the Portuguese League, top the table thanks to a superior goal difference: the Portuguese powerhouse has scored 17 goals, conceded just four, and collected 10 points—level with Sporting. Their wins came against Guimarães (5-1), Damaiense (8-0), and Valadares (4-1). The only draw was in the opening round: Racing Power managed to withstand Benfica’s pressure, finishing with a goalless stalemate.

In their 2025/26 Champions League debut, Benfica traveled to Juventus. Despite Souza’s sixth-minute opener, Juventus equalized through Salvai in the 22nd minute and took control of the game. After the break, possession was nearly even, but the Turin side looked more dangerous in attack and made it count: Salvai again found the net in the 86th minute, sealing a 2-1 win for Juventus.

Probable line-ups

Benfica: Pauels, Amado, Costa, Gomes, Lund, Sousa Alves, Cameirao, Gasper, Davidson, Silva Sobrinho, Meller
Arsenal: Van Domselaar, Fox, Reid-Gavin, Catley, McCabe, Smith, Little, Leongard-Monum, Kelly, Russo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first-ever meeting between these teams
  • Benfica have won three of their last four matches
  • Arsenal have won just one of their last five matches

Prediction

Despite the gap in quality, I believe Benfica can put up a real fight and challenge Arsenal. My prediction: both teams to score — YES at 2.0

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Curacao vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 19:00 Curaçao vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Curacao Odds: 1.85 Trinidad and Tobago Recommended Mostbet
Jamaica vs Bermuda prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 El Salvador vs Guatemala prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 15, 2025 Jamaica Odds: 1.8 Bermuda Bet now Mostbet
Jamaica vs Bermuda prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Jamaica vs Bermuda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 15, 2025 Jamaica Odds: 1.74 Bermuda Bet now Mostbet
Puerto Rico vs Argentina prediction Friendly International Today, 20:00 Puerto Rico vs Argentina prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 15, 2025 Puerto Rico Odds: 1.4 Argentina Recommended 1xBet
Canada vs Colombia prediction Friendly International Today, 20:00 Canada vs Colombia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 15, 2025 Canada Odds: 1.66 Colombia Bet now Melbet
USA vs Australia prediction Friendly International Today, 21:00 USA vs Australia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 15, 2025 USA Odds: 1.65 Australia Bet now Melbet
Panama vs Suriname prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 21:00 Panama vs Suriname prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 15, 2025 Panama Odds: 1.59 Suriname Recommended 1xBet
Mexico vs Ecuador prediction Friendly International Today, 22:30 Mexico vs Ecuador prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 15, 2025 Mexico Odds: 1.71 Ecuador Bet now 1xBet
OL Lyonnes vs SKN St. Poelten prediction Women's Champions League 15 oct 2025, 12:45 Lyon W vs St. Pölten W prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 15, 2025 OL Lyonnes Odds: 1.4 SKN St. Poelten Bet now Mostbet
Vaalerenga vs VfL Wolfsburg prediction Women's Champions League 15 oct 2025, 12:45 Vålerenga vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 15 October 2025 Vaalerenga Odds: 1.56 VfL Wolfsburg Recommended 1xBet
Chelsea FC Women vs Paris FC prediction Women's Champions League 15 oct 2025, 15:00 Chelsea vs Paris: Will Chelsea Claim Their First Win in the UEFA Women’s Champions League? Chelsea FC Women Odds: 1.72 Paris FC Bet now 1xBet
Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs FC Twente prediction Women's Champions League 15 oct 2025, 15:00 Leuven (W) vs Twente (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 15, 2025 Oud-Heverlee Leuven Odds: 1.59 FC Twente Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores