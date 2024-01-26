Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

The African Cup of Nations playoffs is gaining momentum. On Sunday, January 28, two more knockout stage matches will take place. DailySports has compiled a list of broadcasts for you to watch the game.

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea: what you need to know about the match

The match is part of the Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations, where teams will compete for a spot in the quarter-finals. Equatorial Guinea had an impressive group stage, securing two victories and one draw in a group with Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Guinea-Bissau. They topped Group A. Guinea faced a tougher group in Guinea, with Senegal, Cameroon, and Gambia, finishing third in the group with four points.

When and where will the match take place?

The match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea will take place on Sunday, January 28, in Abidjan. The game is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time. Below is information about the game's start time in different parts of the world.