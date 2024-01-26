Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news
The African Cup of Nations playoffs is gaining momentum. On Sunday, January 28, two more knockout stage matches will take place. DailySports has compiled a list of broadcasts for you to watch the game.
Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea: what you need to know about the match
The match is part of the Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations, where teams will compete for a spot in the quarter-finals. Equatorial Guinea had an impressive group stage, securing two victories and one draw in a group with Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Guinea-Bissau. They topped Group A. Guinea faced a tougher group in Guinea, with Senegal, Cameroon, and Gambia, finishing third in the group with four points.
When and where will the match take place?
The match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea will take place on Sunday, January 28, in Abidjan. The game is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time. Below is information about the game's start time in different parts of the world.
- Los Angeles - 10:00
- New York - 14:00
- Panama - 12:00
- Toronto - 12:00
- Port of Spain - 13:00
- London - 17:00
- Yaoundé - 18:00
- Cape Town - 19:00
- New Delhi - 22:00
- Sydney - 04:00
- Kiribati - 05:00
Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea how to watch the match
Africa Cup of Nations 2023 broadcasters vary depending on the country you are in. Below we have prepared information for you where to watch this match in your country.
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Cameroon - CRTV, Canal 2, SuperSport
- Canada - beIN Sports
- Kenya - KBC, SuperSport
- Nigeria - NTA, SuperSport
- South Africa - SABC Sport, SuperSport
- Uganda - UBC, Sanyuka TV, SuperSport
- United Kingdom - BBC, Sky Sports
- United States - beIN Sports
Other countries:
- Algeria - ENTV
- Angola - TPA, SuperSport
- Barbados - SportsMax
- Botswana - SuperSport
- British Virgin Islands - SportsMax
- Cayman Islands - SportsMax
- Dominica - SportsMax
- Gambia - GRTS, SuperSport
- Ghana - GBC, SuperSport
- Grenada - SportsMax
- Hong Kong - beIN Sports
- India - FanCode
- Ireland - Sky Sports
- Israel - 5Sport
- Jamaica - SportsMax
- Lesotho - SuperSport
- Liberia - SuperSport
- Madagascar - SuperSport
- Malawi - SuperSport
- Mauritius - SuperSport
- Namibia - SuperSport
- Palestine - beIN SPORTS
- Rwanda - SuperSport
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- South Sudan - beIN Sports
- Sudan - beIN Sports
- Tanzania - TBC, Azam TV, SuperSport
- Trinidad and Tobago - SportsMax
- Zambia - ZNBC, Diamond TV, SuperSport
- Zimbabwe - ZBC, SuperSport