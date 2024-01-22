RU RU NG NG KE KE
Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria have secured their places in the AFCON playoff

Football news Today, 13:58
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
In the final round of the group stage at the Africa Cup of Nations, Guinea-Bissau faced Nigeria, and Ivory Coast played against Equatorial Guinea.

Guinea-Bissau - Nigeria - 0:1

Despite an even game in the first half, Nigeria managed to score a goal. On the 36th minute, Opa Sangante scored an own goal. The teams went into halftime with a score of 1:0. After the break, the game did not undergo significant changes. Nigeria could have doubled their lead, but the referee disallowed Osimhen's goal due to a handball.

Nigeria held on to this advantage, secured seven points, and claimed the second position in Group A.

Equatorial Guinea - Ivory Coast - 4:0

Ivory Coast had more ball control and had several opportunities near the opponent's goal. However, on the 42nd minute, Equatorial Guinea took the lead with a goal from Emilio Nsue. In this game, Ivory Coast scored twice, but the goals were disallowed by the referees due to offsides.

Equatorial Guinea capitalized on their moments. Within two minutes, on the 73rd and 75th minutes, Ganet and Nsue extended the lead to 3:0. Yannick Buyla sealed the match by scoring on the 88th minute.

