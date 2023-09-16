RU RU NG NG
Epic victory for Dortmund, Leipzig destroys Augsburg. All results of the day in the Bundesliga

On Saturday afternoon, according to tradition, the majority in the German Bundesliga took place.

The main match was the duel between Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund. Experienced Mats Hummels scored an early goal for Dortmund, but before the end of the first half, Holer and Hofler helped the hosts take the lead. In the middle of the second half, Malen restored parity in the score, and before the final whistle, when Freiburg was already down to ten men, Hummels and Roisi scored a goal each for Borussia and brought their team victory.

At the same time, a match took place between Leipzig and Augsburg. The “Bulls” spent much less effort to win: already in the 27th minute the score was 3:0 in favor of the favorite, who met no more resistance until the end of the game.

We also note that Union, which will make its debut in the UEFA Champions League next week, suffered a second defeat in a row. The team from Berlin lost away to Wolfsburg.

Freiburg 2-4 Borussia Dortmund
Goals: Holer 45+2, Hofler 45+6 - Hummels 11, Malen 60, Hummels 88, Reus 90+2

Leipzig - Augsburg 3:0
Goals: Simons 7, Openda 11, Raum 27

Wolfsburg - Union Berlin 2:1
Goals: Wind 12, Maehle 30 - Gosens 28

Cologne - Hoffenheim 1:3
Goals: Selke 61 - Kramaric 1, Grillitsch 28, Beier 52

Mainz - Stuttgart 1:3
Goals: Barreiro 70 - Guirassy 56, Guirasst 84, Guirasst 90+7

