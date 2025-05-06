Enyimba vs Kwara: Can Enyimba break into the top three?

In the 36th round of the Nigerian Premier League, Enyimba will host Kwara at home. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, at 17:00 Central European Time. Here’s our betting preview for this encounter.

Enyimba vs Kwara: Match facts and head-to-head

Enyimba have won their last two matches, scoring at least three goals in each.

Kwara are unbeaten in four consecutive games, winning three of them.

In the league, Kwara have scored one more goal — 35 to Enyimba’s 34.

Kwara have won 37% of their matches with a clean sheet, while Enyimba managed only 15%.

Both teams have lost 20% of their matches without scoring a goal.

Enyimba have scored in both halves in 15% of their games; Kwara in 14%.

This season, Kwara have already beaten Enyimba 2-0. In their last five head-to-head meetings, Enyimba have won three times, Kwara twice.

Enyimba vs Kwara: Match preview

Enyimba are fighting for a spot in continental competition — the CAF Confederation Cup. The team have collected 52 points from 35 rounds and trail fourth place, which secures African football, by just a single point. With only three matches left in the season, there’s no room for error. Their form has been inconsistent: three wins and two losses in their last five outings. However, Enyimba have netted three goals in each of their last two games.

Kwara sit mid-table with 47 points, enjoying a six-point cushion above the relegation zone. While there’s still a mathematical chance of relegation, their recent form is encouraging — four matches unbeaten, with three wins. Their chances of staying in the Premier League are high, especially with three rounds remaining.

Probable line-ups

Enyimba: Ozoemena, Okechukwu, Eze, Eze, Innocent, Ukadike, Akani, Nnachi, Nweke, Atule, Ihemekwele

Prediction

Kwara have looked strong in recent weeks and already defeated Enyimba earlier this season. However, the hosts now have massive motivation — a place in continental competition is on the line. Given Enyimba’s attacking form and the home advantage, the bet is for an Enyimba win.