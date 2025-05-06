RU RU ES ES FR FR
Enyimba vs Kwara: Can Enyimba break into the top three?

Enyimba vs Kwara: Can Enyimba break into the top three?

Football news Today, 18:12
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Enyimba vs Kwara: Can Enyimba break into the top three? Photo: https://www.facebook.com/enyimbafc

In the 36th round of the Nigerian Premier League, Enyimba will host Kwara at home. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, at 17:00 Central European Time. Here’s our betting preview for this encounter.

Enyimba vs Kwara: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Enyimba have won their last two matches, scoring at least three goals in each.
  • Kwara are unbeaten in four consecutive games, winning three of them.
  • In the league, Kwara have scored one more goal — 35 to Enyimba’s 34.
  • Kwara have won 37% of their matches with a clean sheet, while Enyimba managed only 15%.
  • Both teams have lost 20% of their matches without scoring a goal.
  • Enyimba have scored in both halves in 15% of their games; Kwara in 14%.
  • This season, Kwara have already beaten Enyimba 2-0. In their last five head-to-head meetings, Enyimba have won three times, Kwara twice.

Enyimba vs Kwara: Match preview

Enyimba are fighting for a spot in continental competition — the CAF Confederation Cup. The team have collected 52 points from 35 rounds and trail fourth place, which secures African football, by just a single point. With only three matches left in the season, there’s no room for error. Their form has been inconsistent: three wins and two losses in their last five outings. However, Enyimba have netted three goals in each of their last two games.

Kwara sit mid-table with 47 points, enjoying a six-point cushion above the relegation zone. While there’s still a mathematical chance of relegation, their recent form is encouraging — four matches unbeaten, with three wins. Their chances of staying in the Premier League are high, especially with three rounds remaining.

Probable line-ups

  • Enyimba: Ozoemena, Okechukwu, Eze, Eze, Innocent, Ukadike, Akani, Nnachi, Nweke, Atule, Ihemekwele

Prediction

Kwara have looked strong in recent weeks and already defeated Enyimba earlier this season. However, the hosts now have massive motivation — a place in continental competition is on the line. Given Enyimba’s attacking form and the home advantage, the bet is for an Enyimba win.

Enyimba Kwara United NPFL Nigeria
