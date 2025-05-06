San Antonio Bulo Bulo vs Peñarol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.82 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

The Matchday 4 clash of the Copa Libertadores group stage is set for Wednesday at the Félix Capriles Stadium, where local side San Antonio Bulo Bulo will host Uruguayan giants Peñarol. I'm backing a goals bet here, and the odds look promising.

Match preview

"Santo" are firmly holding their place among the group leaders and are seriously eyeing a playoff spot. Their ambitions were supercharged by a sensational 2-1 victory over Argentine powerhouse Vélez Sarsfield in the previous round, and the momentum hasn’t faded: a draw and then a thrilling 4-2 win over Independiente Petrolero in the league only underscored the hosts’ fighting spirit.

Overall, San Antonio are unbeaten in five matches across all competitions, with two wins and three draws. They currently sit sixth in the Bolivian league standings, trailing leaders Always Ready by 10 points. Notably, San Antonio have yet to lose at home in the league, recording two wins and a draw on their own turf.

The "Black and Gold" are gradually restoring their lost reputation. A six-game unbeaten run is a positive sign for Diego Aguirre’s side, but the group table still paints a challenging picture: four points adrift in the group stage leaves the Uruguayans chasing in the Copa Libertadores.

The recent goalless draw in Asunción against Olimpia felt more like treading water than a breakthrough, but things are looking up domestically for the Carboneros—a narrow but crucial 1-0 win over Defensor Sporting, thanks to a precise strike from Leonardo Fernández, has boosted their confidence. Peñarol now sit sixth in the league with 21 points from 13 matches.

Probable lineups

San Antonio Bulo Bulo : Saracho, Saucedo, Huayhuata, Justiniano, Villarroel, Fernandez, Gutierrez, Sanchez, Rodriguez, Otazu, Vargas

: Saracho, Saucedo, Huayhuata, Justiniano, Villarroel, Fernandez, Gutierrez, Sanchez, Rodriguez, Otazu, Vargas Peñarol: Campaña, Milans, Herrera, Leo Coelho, Oliveira, Sosa, Perez, Umpierres, Fernandez, Garcia Cardozo, Silvera

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first group match, Peñarol defeated their opponent 2-0

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in two of Peñarol’s last six matches

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in four of San Antonio Bulo Bulo’s last five games

Prediction

Bookmakers are giving the edge to the visitors, rating Peñarol’s chances at 1.92. We expect goals in this clash and our pick is "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.82.