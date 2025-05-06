RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa Libertadores Fortaleza vs Colo-Colo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025

Fortaleza vs Colo-Colo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Fortaleza vs Colo Colo prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Fortaleza Fortaleza
Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 20:30 Fortaleza - Colo Colo
-
- : -
International,
Colo Colo Colo Colo
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Fortaleza
Odds: 1.98
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the key clashes of Matchday 4 in the Copa Libertadores group stage will unfold on Wednesday at the Castelao Stadium, where Brazilian side Fortaleza host Chilean giants Colo-Colo. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this showdown with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Fortaleza have yet to find their rhythm in this season’s Copa Libertadores campaign. After suffering a painful 0-3 defeat at home to Racing in their opener, the Brazilians bounced back with a commanding 3-0 away win over Colo-Colo and then shared the spoils with Bucaramanga. As a result, the team sits third in Group E with four points from three matches. Despite their ambition, attacking style, and impressive roster, the side is still far from the desired level of consistency.

Despite flashes of quality, Fortaleza have clearly lacked composure in front of goal on the international stage, and conceding four goals so far is a testament to that. Heading into the clash with Colo-Colo, the team is coming off an away draw in the league against São Paulo—their fourth in all competitions. After seven rounds, Fortaleza are 16th in the table, with just one victory and only a single point clear of the relegation zone.

Colo-Colo haven’t been much more impressive in this year’s Copa Libertadores either. The Chileans have drawn twice—against Racing (1-1) in the previous matchday and in the opener versus Bucaramanga (3-3). However, a heavy 0-3 home loss to Fortaleza casts serious doubt on their tournament prospects. The team has just two points, but the gap to the top spot is only three points.

In this scenario, an away victory in the upcoming match becomes absolutely crucial if they still hope to reach the playoffs. The problem is history is not on Colo-Colo’s side: in their past three visits to Brazil in CONMEBOL tournaments, they failed to win, while Fortaleza are known for their home strength and confidence. In their domestic league, Colo-Colo are only 11th, trailing the top seven by six points.

Probable lineups

  • Fortaleza: Rafael, Ferraresi, Franco, Tressoldi, Wendell, Alisson, Bobadilla, Mateus, Lucas Ferreira, Andrezinho, Ferreira
  • Colo-Colo: Cortés, Opazo, Saldivia, Vegas, Wiemberg, Pavez (C), Pizarro, Zavala, Cepeda, Rodríguez, Correa

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Fortaleza have beaten their opponents in all three previous meetings, including a 3-0 away win in the first round
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in all three encounters between these teams
  • The "Both teams to score" option has come through in two out of three games

Prediction

As we can see, Fortaleza have a clear head-to-head advantage, and bookmakers are right to set the odds for a home win at around 1.98. We believe that in this matchup, backing a "Fortaleza victory" is the best bet.

Prediction on game Win Fortaleza
Odds: 1.98
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Smouha SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 06 may 2025, 10:00 Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone? Smouha SC Odds: 1.54 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1Win
Monaco vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 06 may 2025, 13:00 Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.86 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Panathinaikos vs prediction EuroLeague 06 may 2025, 14:45 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes: Prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Panathinaikos Odds: 1.8 Array Bet now Melbet
Inter vs Barcelona prediction Champions League 06 may 2025, 15:00 Inter vs Barcelona prediction, probable lineups and H2H — May 6, 2025 Inter Odds: 1.7 Barcelona Recommended 1xBet
Luqueno vs Godoy Cruz prediction Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 18:00 Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Luqueno Odds: 1.6 Godoy Cruz Bet now 1Win
Carabobo FC vs Botafogo RJ prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Carabobo vs Botafogo: Can Botafogo clinch a playoff spot in the Copa Libertadores? Carabobo FC Odds: 1.55 Botafogo RJ Bet now 1Win
Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 18:00 Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Nacional Potosi Odds: 1.7 Guarani Recommended 1xBet
Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 18:00 Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Vitoria Odds: 1.63 Defensa y Justicia Bet now 22Bet
Alianza Lima vs Sao Paulo prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Alianza Lima vs São Paulo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Alianza Lima Odds: 1.86 Sao Paulo Bet now 1xBet
Bucaramanga vs Racing Club prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Bucaramanga Odds: 1.74 Racing Club Recommended 1Win
Corinthians vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 20:30 Corinthians vs América de Cali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 May 2025 Corinthians Odds: 1.6 America de Cali Bet now 22Bet
Boston River vs Independiente prediction Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 20:30 Boston River vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Boston River Odds: 1.65 Independiente Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo 06 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol 06 may 2025, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:49 CPL Week 5: Atleti Take Top Spot, Vancouver Celebrate, and Halifax Stay Solid Football news Today, 22:27 Chucky Lozano Named MLS Player of the Matchday After Historic Performance for San Diego FC Football news Today, 22:00 Gabigol Strengthens Bond With Jardim as He Rises at Cruzeiro Football news Today, 21:56 Adeb Calls for Symposium on Al Ahly's Transfer Dominance, Criticizes Zamalek’s Struggles Football news Today, 21:42 From Sundowns Glory to Chiefs Struggles: Sirino Admits Reality of Bafana Snub Football news Today, 21:35 Botafogo Optimistic About Barboza and Martins Return for Club World Cup Football news Today, 21:00 Sport Races to Appoint New Head Coach Before Cruzeiro Clash Football news Today, 20:35 Flamengo Pursue João Félix Loan Deal Amid European Competition Football news Today, 20:30 From the Whistle to the Net: Zamalek Mansi’s Historic 23-Second Strike Football news Today, 20:21 Relegation Pressure Mounts as Pirates Chase Treble and Sundowns Close In
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores