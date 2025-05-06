Fortaleza vs Colo-Colo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025

Prediction on game Win Fortaleza Odds: 1.98 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the key clashes of Matchday 4 in the Copa Libertadores group stage will unfold on Wednesday at the Castelao Stadium, where Brazilian side Fortaleza host Chilean giants Colo-Colo. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this showdown with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Fortaleza have yet to find their rhythm in this season’s Copa Libertadores campaign. After suffering a painful 0-3 defeat at home to Racing in their opener, the Brazilians bounced back with a commanding 3-0 away win over Colo-Colo and then shared the spoils with Bucaramanga. As a result, the team sits third in Group E with four points from three matches. Despite their ambition, attacking style, and impressive roster, the side is still far from the desired level of consistency.

Despite flashes of quality, Fortaleza have clearly lacked composure in front of goal on the international stage, and conceding four goals so far is a testament to that. Heading into the clash with Colo-Colo, the team is coming off an away draw in the league against São Paulo—their fourth in all competitions. After seven rounds, Fortaleza are 16th in the table, with just one victory and only a single point clear of the relegation zone.

Colo-Colo haven’t been much more impressive in this year’s Copa Libertadores either. The Chileans have drawn twice—against Racing (1-1) in the previous matchday and in the opener versus Bucaramanga (3-3). However, a heavy 0-3 home loss to Fortaleza casts serious doubt on their tournament prospects. The team has just two points, but the gap to the top spot is only three points.

In this scenario, an away victory in the upcoming match becomes absolutely crucial if they still hope to reach the playoffs. The problem is history is not on Colo-Colo’s side: in their past three visits to Brazil in CONMEBOL tournaments, they failed to win, while Fortaleza are known for their home strength and confidence. In their domestic league, Colo-Colo are only 11th, trailing the top seven by six points.

Probable lineups

Fortaleza : Rafael, Ferraresi, Franco, Tressoldi, Wendell, Alisson, Bobadilla, Mateus, Lucas Ferreira, Andrezinho, Ferreira

: Rafael, Ferraresi, Franco, Tressoldi, Wendell, Alisson, Bobadilla, Mateus, Lucas Ferreira, Andrezinho, Ferreira Colo-Colo: Cortés, Opazo, Saldivia, Vegas, Wiemberg, Pavez (C), Pizarro, Zavala, Cepeda, Rodríguez, Correa

Match facts and head-to-head

Fortaleza have beaten their opponents in all three previous meetings, including a 3-0 away win in the first round

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in all three encounters between these teams

The "Both teams to score" option has come through in two out of three games

Prediction

As we can see, Fortaleza have a clear head-to-head advantage, and bookmakers are right to set the odds for a home win at around 1.98. We believe that in this matchup, backing a "Fortaleza victory" is the best bet.