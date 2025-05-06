RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa Sudamericana Melgar vs Lanús prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025

Melgar vs Lanús prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
FBC Melgar vs Lanus prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
FBC Melgar FBC Melgar
Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 22:00 FBC Melgar - Lanus
-
- : -
International,
Lanus Lanus
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.65

100% Bonus up on the 1st deposit to $105
MegaPari 4.12
Bet now

One of the matches of the 4th round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage will take place on Wednesday in Arequipa, where Peruvian side Melgar will host Argentina’s Lanús. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid odds for a winning outcome.

Match preview

In the third round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage, Melgar narrowly edged out Venezuela’s Academia Puerto Cabello (1-0), securing three crucial points at home. The Dominós now have 4 points to their name: one win, one draw, and one defeat. Their goal difference stands at 4:6, highlighting a somewhat shaky defense but a relatively decent attacking output.

The team sits third in Group G, and the objective for the Peruvians is clear—fight for second place in the group. To do so, they need to pick up points against Lanús, to whom they succumbed 0-3 in the first leg. Over the weekend, Melgar drew 1-1 at home against Comerciantes Unidos.

As for Lanús, the Argentine side traveled to Vasco da Gama and came away with a goalless draw. Currently, the Garnet have 5 points (1 win and 2 draws) with a goal difference of 5:2—enough to top the group at the moment. The team looks solid at the back and prefers a pragmatic approach, especially away from home.

The mission in Arequipa is straightforward—secure at least a point and maintain a strong position in the standings. They come into this clash after a narrow 0-1 defeat to Atlético Tucumán. Lanús currently sits 10th in the Argentine league table.

Probable lineups

  • Melgar: Cáceda, Lazo, Barrios, González, Cabanillas, Tandazo, Bernaola, Guzmán, Martínez, Cabrera Nakamura, Castro
  • Lanús: Losada, Cardozo, De Jesús, Muñoz, Ontivero, Medina, Ramírez, Segovia, Rodríguez, Aquino, Canelo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first match of this campaign, Lanús thrashed their opponents 3-0
  • The 'Under 2.5 goals' bet has landed in Lanús’ last five matches
  • The 'Under 2.5 goals' bet has also come through in Melgar’s last three games

Prediction

The bookmakers give a slight edge to the hosts in this match, offering odds of 2.40 for a Melgar win. However, we believe the smarter play is on 'Under 2.5 goals' at 1.65.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.65

100% Bonus up on the 1st deposit to $105
MegaPari 4.12
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Smouha SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 06 may 2025, 10:00 Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone? Smouha SC Odds: 1.54 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1Win
Monaco vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 06 may 2025, 13:00 Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.86 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Panathinaikos vs prediction EuroLeague 06 may 2025, 14:45 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes: Prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Panathinaikos Odds: 1.8 Array Bet now Melbet
Inter vs Barcelona prediction Champions League 06 may 2025, 15:00 Inter vs Barcelona prediction, probable lineups and H2H — May 6, 2025 Inter Odds: 1.7 Barcelona Recommended 1xBet
Luqueno vs Godoy Cruz prediction Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 18:00 Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Luqueno Odds: 1.6 Godoy Cruz Bet now 1Win
Carabobo FC vs Botafogo RJ prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Carabobo vs Botafogo: Can Botafogo clinch a playoff spot in the Copa Libertadores? Carabobo FC Odds: 1.55 Botafogo RJ Bet now 1Win
Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 18:00 Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Nacional Potosi Odds: 1.7 Guarani Recommended 1xBet
Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 18:00 Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Vitoria Odds: 1.63 Defensa y Justicia Bet now 22Bet
Alianza Lima vs Sao Paulo prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Alianza Lima vs São Paulo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Alianza Lima Odds: 1.86 Sao Paulo Bet now 1xBet
Bucaramanga vs Racing Club prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Bucaramanga Odds: 1.74 Racing Club Recommended 1Win
Fortaleza vs Colo Colo prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 20:30 Fortaleza vs Colo-Colo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Fortaleza Odds: 1.98 Colo Colo Bet now 1xBet
Corinthians vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 20:30 Corinthians vs América de Cali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 May 2025 Corinthians Odds: 1.6 America de Cali Bet now 22Bet
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo 06 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol 06 may 2025, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:49 CPL Week 5: Atleti Take Top Spot, Vancouver Celebrate, and Halifax Stay Solid Football news Today, 22:27 Chucky Lozano Named MLS Player of the Matchday After Historic Performance for San Diego FC Football news Today, 22:00 Gabigol Strengthens Bond With Jardim as He Rises at Cruzeiro Football news Today, 21:56 Adeb Calls for Symposium on Al Ahly's Transfer Dominance, Criticizes Zamalek’s Struggles Football news Today, 21:42 From Sundowns Glory to Chiefs Struggles: Sirino Admits Reality of Bafana Snub Football news Today, 21:35 Botafogo Optimistic About Barboza and Martins Return for Club World Cup Football news Today, 21:00 Sport Races to Appoint New Head Coach Before Cruzeiro Clash Football news Today, 20:35 Flamengo Pursue João Félix Loan Deal Amid European Competition Football news Today, 20:30 From the Whistle to the Net: Zamalek Mansi’s Historic 23-Second Strike Football news Today, 20:21 Relegation Pressure Mounts as Pirates Chase Treble and Sundowns Close In
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores