Melgar vs Lanús prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025

One of the matches of the 4th round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage will take place on Wednesday in Arequipa, where Peruvian side Melgar will host Argentina’s Lanús. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid odds for a winning outcome.

Match preview

In the third round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage, Melgar narrowly edged out Venezuela’s Academia Puerto Cabello (1-0), securing three crucial points at home. The Dominós now have 4 points to their name: one win, one draw, and one defeat. Their goal difference stands at 4:6, highlighting a somewhat shaky defense but a relatively decent attacking output.

The team sits third in Group G, and the objective for the Peruvians is clear—fight for second place in the group. To do so, they need to pick up points against Lanús, to whom they succumbed 0-3 in the first leg. Over the weekend, Melgar drew 1-1 at home against Comerciantes Unidos.

As for Lanús, the Argentine side traveled to Vasco da Gama and came away with a goalless draw. Currently, the Garnet have 5 points (1 win and 2 draws) with a goal difference of 5:2—enough to top the group at the moment. The team looks solid at the back and prefers a pragmatic approach, especially away from home.

The mission in Arequipa is straightforward—secure at least a point and maintain a strong position in the standings. They come into this clash after a narrow 0-1 defeat to Atlético Tucumán. Lanús currently sits 10th in the Argentine league table.

Probable lineups

Melgar : Cáceda, Lazo, Barrios, González, Cabanillas, Tandazo, Bernaola, Guzmán, Martínez, Cabrera Nakamura, Castro

: Cáceda, Lazo, Barrios, González, Cabanillas, Tandazo, Bernaola, Guzmán, Martínez, Cabrera Nakamura, Castro Lanús: Losada, Cardozo, De Jesús, Muñoz, Ontivero, Medina, Ramírez, Segovia, Rodríguez, Aquino, Canelo

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first match of this campaign, Lanús thrashed their opponents 3-0

The 'Under 2.5 goals' bet has landed in Lanús’ last five matches

The 'Under 2.5 goals' bet has also come through in Melgar’s last three games

Prediction

The bookmakers give a slight edge to the hosts in this match, offering odds of 2.40 for a Melgar win. However, we believe the smarter play is on 'Under 2.5 goals' at 1.65.