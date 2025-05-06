RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa Sudamericana Corinthians vs América de Cali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 May 2025

Corinthians vs América de Cali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 May 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Corinthians vs America de Cali prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Corinthians Corinthians
Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 20:30 Corinthians - America de Cali
-
- : -
International,
America de Cali America de Cali
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Corinthians
Odds: 1.6

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now

One of the matches of the 4th round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage will be played on Wednesday at the Neo Química Arena in São Paulo, where Brazil's Corinthians host Colombia's América de Cali. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, offering solid chances of a win.

Match preview

Corinthians approach this fixture with a clear objective: go for maximum points. The group situation sees the club sitting in third place, with just 4 points to their name. In their last outing, Timão narrowly edged out Uruguay’s Racing at home, but their overall campaign has raised more questions than answers: just one win, one draw, and one loss, with three goals scored and the same number conceded.

Consistency has eluded the team, but there’s good news this time—unlike their trip to Cali, Corinthians are set to field a full-strength squad, with no absences. All key players are available, motivation is sky-high, and the battle for top spot with Huracán is far from over. Now, every point is worth its weight in gold, and there’s simply no room for retreat.

The “Red Devils” look far more confident compared to their opponents: the Colombian side sits second in the group and heads to Brazil after a goalless draw with Huracán, which only solidified their position. During the group stage, América de Cali have netted four times and conceded just twice, and crucially—they remain unbeaten in the tournament.

The Colombians are showing steady progress, especially in defense, which used to be a weak spot but now displays cohesion and composure. However, the real test is this trip to Brazil—a territory where visiting teams traditionally struggle in CONMEBOL competitions. Nevertheless, even a draw here would be a positive result: it would allow América to maintain a comfortable lead over Corinthians and keep control of their group destiny.

Probable lineups

  • Corinthians: Hugo Souza, Matheuzinho, André Ramalho, Cacá, Hugo, Martínez, Raniêle, Carrillo, Depay, Yuri Alberto, Ángel Romero
  • América de Cali: Soto, Candelo, Bocanegra, Pestana, Mena Perea, Barrios, Carrascal, Balanta, Romero, Quintero, Holgado

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first meeting between these teams in the current tournament ended in a 1-1 draw
  • The "over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in three of Corinthians' last five matches
  • The "both teams to score" option has won in two of Corinthians' last five games

Prediction

The bookmakers are siding with the home team in this one, offering odds of around 1.60 for a Corinthians victory. We believe the Brazilians will make home advantage count and take all three points in this match.

Prediction on game Win Corinthians
Odds: 1.6

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Smouha SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 06 may 2025, 10:00 Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone? Smouha SC Odds: 1.54 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1Win
Monaco vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 06 may 2025, 13:00 Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.86 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Panathinaikos vs prediction EuroLeague 06 may 2025, 14:45 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes: Prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Panathinaikos Odds: 1.8 Array Bet now Melbet
Inter vs Barcelona prediction Champions League 06 may 2025, 15:00 Inter vs Barcelona prediction, probable lineups and H2H — May 6, 2025 Inter Odds: 1.7 Barcelona Recommended 1xBet
Luqueno vs Godoy Cruz prediction Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 18:00 Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Luqueno Odds: 1.6 Godoy Cruz Bet now 1Win
Carabobo FC vs Botafogo RJ prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Carabobo vs Botafogo: Can Botafogo clinch a playoff spot in the Copa Libertadores? Carabobo FC Odds: 1.55 Botafogo RJ Bet now 1Win
Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 18:00 Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Nacional Potosi Odds: 1.7 Guarani Recommended 1xBet
Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 18:00 Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Vitoria Odds: 1.63 Defensa y Justicia Bet now 22Bet
Alianza Lima vs Sao Paulo prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Alianza Lima vs São Paulo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Alianza Lima Odds: 1.86 Sao Paulo Bet now 1xBet
Bucaramanga vs Racing Club prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Bucaramanga Odds: 1.74 Racing Club Recommended 1Win
Fortaleza vs Colo Colo prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 20:30 Fortaleza vs Colo-Colo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Fortaleza Odds: 1.98 Colo Colo Bet now 1xBet
Boston River vs Independiente prediction Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 20:30 Boston River vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Boston River Odds: 1.65 Independiente Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo 06 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol 06 may 2025, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:49 CPL Week 5: Atleti Take Top Spot, Vancouver Celebrate, and Halifax Stay Solid Football news Today, 22:27 Chucky Lozano Named MLS Player of the Matchday After Historic Performance for San Diego FC Football news Today, 22:00 Gabigol Strengthens Bond With Jardim as He Rises at Cruzeiro Football news Today, 21:56 Adeb Calls for Symposium on Al Ahly's Transfer Dominance, Criticizes Zamalek’s Struggles Football news Today, 21:42 From Sundowns Glory to Chiefs Struggles: Sirino Admits Reality of Bafana Snub Football news Today, 21:35 Botafogo Optimistic About Barboza and Martins Return for Club World Cup Football news Today, 21:00 Sport Races to Appoint New Head Coach Before Cruzeiro Clash Football news Today, 20:35 Flamengo Pursue João Félix Loan Deal Amid European Competition Football news Today, 20:30 From the Whistle to the Net: Zamalek Mansi’s Historic 23-Second Strike Football news Today, 20:21 Relegation Pressure Mounts as Pirates Chase Treble and Sundowns Close In
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores