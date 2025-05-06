Corinthians vs América de Cali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 May 2025

Prediction on game Win Corinthians Odds: 1.6 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

One of the matches of the 4th round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage will be played on Wednesday at the Neo Química Arena in São Paulo, where Brazil's Corinthians host Colombia's América de Cali. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, offering solid chances of a win.

Match preview

Corinthians approach this fixture with a clear objective: go for maximum points. The group situation sees the club sitting in third place, with just 4 points to their name. In their last outing, Timão narrowly edged out Uruguay’s Racing at home, but their overall campaign has raised more questions than answers: just one win, one draw, and one loss, with three goals scored and the same number conceded.

Consistency has eluded the team, but there’s good news this time—unlike their trip to Cali, Corinthians are set to field a full-strength squad, with no absences. All key players are available, motivation is sky-high, and the battle for top spot with Huracán is far from over. Now, every point is worth its weight in gold, and there’s simply no room for retreat.

The “Red Devils” look far more confident compared to their opponents: the Colombian side sits second in the group and heads to Brazil after a goalless draw with Huracán, which only solidified their position. During the group stage, América de Cali have netted four times and conceded just twice, and crucially—they remain unbeaten in the tournament.

The Colombians are showing steady progress, especially in defense, which used to be a weak spot but now displays cohesion and composure. However, the real test is this trip to Brazil—a territory where visiting teams traditionally struggle in CONMEBOL competitions. Nevertheless, even a draw here would be a positive result: it would allow América to maintain a comfortable lead over Corinthians and keep control of their group destiny.

Probable lineups

Corinthians : Hugo Souza, Matheuzinho, André Ramalho, Cacá, Hugo, Martínez, Raniêle, Carrillo, Depay, Yuri Alberto, Ángel Romero

: Hugo Souza, Matheuzinho, André Ramalho, Cacá, Hugo, Martínez, Raniêle, Carrillo, Depay, Yuri Alberto, Ángel Romero América de Cali: Soto, Candelo, Bocanegra, Pestana, Mena Perea, Barrios, Carrascal, Balanta, Romero, Quintero, Holgado

Match facts and head-to-head

The first meeting between these teams in the current tournament ended in a 1-1 draw

The "over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in three of Corinthians' last five matches

The "both teams to score" option has won in two of Corinthians' last five games

Prediction

The bookmakers are siding with the home team in this one, offering odds of around 1.60 for a Corinthians victory. We believe the Brazilians will make home advantage count and take all three points in this match.