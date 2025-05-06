RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa Sudamericana Boston River vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025

Boston River vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Boston River vs Independiente prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Boston River Boston River
Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 20:30 Boston River - Independiente
-
- : -
International,
Independiente Independiente
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(+1.0)
Odds: 1.65
As part of the fourth round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage, Boston River will welcome Argentina’s Independiente to their home ground, Estadio Centenario, this Wednesday. Here’s a value bet for this clash with an attractive set of odds.

Match preview

The Verdirrojos are in outstanding form, racking up five consecutive victories across both domestic and international competitions. With four points to their name, the team sits second in Group A and is confidently marching towards the Copa Sudamericana playoffs. A key highlight was their recent home win over Nacional Potosí—2-1 in the last round.

In the Uruguayan championship, the team is only eighth, but Boston River are climbing the table at a rapid pace. Over their last four league fixtures, Boston River have claimed four wins, conceding in just one of those matches. Their home record is also impressive—five matches unbeaten, with four wins and a single draw.

In contrast, the Red Devils are enduring a rough patch in the Copa Sudamericana, having lost both of their away fixtures. Nevertheless, victory in this upcoming encounter remains a crucial objective for Julio Vaccari’s side, as they still hold hopes of progressing to the next round.

Independiente have failed to win any of their last four official matches: three defeats and one draw. Most recently, Independiente suffered a 0-1 away loss to Rosario Central. After 16 rounds, the club sits third, but rivals are closing in, and the Kings of Cups now trail Rosario Central by six points.

Probable line-ups

  • Boston River: Antúnez, Acosta, Gómez, Bortagaray, Martínez, Amado, Vera, Albarracín, Barcia, Anello, González
  • Independiente: Rey, Vera, Paredes, Freire, Sporle, Medina, Marcone, Cabral, Salle, Jiménez, Taborda

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first meeting, Independiente defeated their opponent 2-1
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in just one of Independiente’s last five matches
  • The "Both teams to score" option has come through in two of Boston River’s last five games

Prediction

This is far from the best spell for the Red Devils, who continue to struggle after two away defeats in the Copa Sudamericana and have also faced issues in the Apertura. The team has looked unstable and uncertain, raising further doubts about their prospects at this stage. By contrast, the Uruguayans from Boston River are in excellent shape, having secured five straight wins, which gives them the confidence and motivation to fight for a place in the next round. Our pick for this match: Boston River with a (+1.0) handicap at odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game W1(+1.0)
Odds: 1.65
