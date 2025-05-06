RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa Sudamericana Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025

Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025

David Flower
Luqueno vs Godoy Cruz prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Luqueno Luqueno
Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 18:00 Luqueno - Godoy Cruz
-
- : -
International,
Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6
One of the matchups of the fourth round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage will be played on Wednesday at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, where local side Sportivo Luqueño will host Godoy Cruz. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter, as the odds are looking promising.

Match preview

The "Yellow-Blues" have struggled for consistency this year, both domestically and on the international stage. In the Apertura, Sportivo Luqueño currently sits in 10th place after 17 matches, collecting just 17 points. In their most recent league game, the "Yellow-Blues" played away against 2 de Mayo and came away with a 1-1 draw.

Overall, the team is winless in their last three matches—one defeat and two draws. In the Copa Sudamericana, the "Yellow-Blues" also had a weak start and, with just one point, are third in Group D. In the previous round, they drew away at Grau, having lost to Grêmio (1-2) and Godoy Cruz (0-2) before that. As a result, they are already six points off second place, making this upcoming match essentially a must-win.

Argentine side Godoy Cruz from Mendoza was fighting for a playoff spot in the national league, but in their last outing, they suffered a heavy 0-3 away defeat to Deportivo Riestra. Instituto took advantage of this slip, finishing eighth in the standings instead.

On the international stage, the "Winemakers" have made an excellent start to the group phase and currently lead their group. After three matches, they have seven points and are six clear of third place. Their only dropped points came in the third round when they were held to a 2-2 home draw by Grêmio.

Probable lineups

  • Sportivo Luqueño: Aguilar, Ferreira, Benítez A., Marquio, Maldonado, Benítez F., Rodriguez, Rios, Auche, Cáceres, Santander
  • Godoy Cruz: Petroli F., Arce L., Mendoza M., Rasmussen F., Meli A., Fernández N., Poggi V., Abrego G., Barrea D., Pascual L.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first meeting of this campaign, Godoy Cruz defeated their opponents 2-0
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in two of Sportivo Luqueño's last five matches
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in two of Godoy Cruz's last five games

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to the visitors, with Godoy Cruz's win priced at around 2.30. We believe the optimal bet here is "Godoy Cruz to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
