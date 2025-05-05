Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025

Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the fourth round in the Copa Sudamericana group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Victor Agustin Ugarte Stadium, where local side Nacional Potosi will host Paraguayan team Guarani. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Bolivian side Nacional Potosi started this tournament strongly, securing a confident 2-0 home victory over Independiente in the opening round. However, the following two matches were on the road, and as expected, the team struggled. First, Nacional lost 0-2 to Guarani, then fell 1-2 to Boston River.

Currently, the team sits third in the group standings, but they trail Boston River by just one point, while leaders Guarani are four points ahead. With two home games coming up, their playoff chances remain very much alive. However, it’s worth noting that the team is on a poor run — across their last four matches in all competitions, they’ve managed only one draw and suffered three defeats. In the Bolivian league, they are only in 12th place.

Guarani, on the other hand, have made a strong start to this year’s campaign and now top Group A. They have seven points thanks to two home victories — over Independiente (2-1) and Nacional Potosi (2-0) — plus a draw away at Boston River (3-3).

Unlike their opponents, the "Aborigenes" are in fine form, riding a four-match winning streak across all competitions. In particular, they dismantled Recoleta’s defense 3-0 away in their most recent league outing. Currently, Guarani sit second in their domestic championship, four points behind Libertad.

Probable lineups

Nacional Potosi : Galindo, Torres, Echeverria, Demichel, Torrico, Rojas, Hoyos, Arce Pari, Guerra, Abrego, Prost

: Galindo, Torres, Echeverria, Demichel, Torrico, Rojas, Hoyos, Arce Pari, Guerra, Abrego, Prost Guarani: Rodriguez, Perez, Vargas, Lopez, Cantero, Mansur, Martinez, Benitez Cabrera, Fernandez, Mendieta

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, Guarani defeated their opponent 2-0

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in four out of five matches involving Nacional Potosi

The "Both teams to score" option has hit in three of Guarani’s last five matches

Prediction

It’s clear that Nacional Potosi will bank on their home fixtures, which are played at high altitude and always provide a significant advantage for any Bolivian side. Nacional’s stadium is among the highest in world football, making matches there a true test of endurance for visiting teams. Our pick for this game: "Nacional Potosi to win with a -1.0 handicap" at odds of 1.70.